20 new coronavirus cases in region

Twenty more people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reports 17 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two Calhoun County residents and one Bamberg County resident.

Statewide, there are 704 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 107,274 and confirmed deaths to 2,248.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 2,623 total cases and a total of 80 deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 492 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 397 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 93 total cases

• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 62 total cases