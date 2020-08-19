20 new coronavirus cases in region

Twenty more people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reports 17 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two Calhoun County residents and one Bamberg County resident.
Statewide, there are 704 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 107,274 and confirmed deaths to 2,248.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 2,623 total cases and a total of 80 deaths.
• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 492 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 397 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 93 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 62 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 1 new case, 89 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 0 new cases, 128 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 new case, 116 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 1 new case, 174 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 53 total cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 147 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 56 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 5 new cases, 911 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 2 new cases, 415 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 46 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 new cases, 187 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 72 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new cases, 64 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 1 new case, 266 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 0 new cases, 173 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 77 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 2 new cases, 394 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 2 new cases, 327 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 1 new case, 127 total cases
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
