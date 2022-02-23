 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20 more test positive for COVID in region

An additional 20 residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 586 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,140,717 and confirmed deaths is 14,155.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 19,487 total cases and a total of 351 deaths and 40 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,781 total cases and a total of 63 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 2,311 total cases and a total of 45 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

