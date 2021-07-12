20 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Twenty additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 494,700 and confirmed deaths to 8,672.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 20 new cases, 9,234 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,225 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.