20 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 17 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has one more case and Calhoun County has two more cases.

DHEC reported no new deaths in South Carolina.

Statewide, there are 1,797 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 201,354 and confirmed deaths to 4,043.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 3,699 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 734 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 538 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.