20 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 1,954 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 confirmed deaths during the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 527,409 and confirmed deaths is 8,808.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 9,681 total cases and a total of 248 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,494 total cases and a total of 53 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,271 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.