$20,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Santee

Someone bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $20,000 in Santee.

EZ Trip #2 at 5290 Five Chop Road sold the winning ticket.

The ticket sold in Santee matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number at odds of 1 in 931,001 to win $10,000. Because the player purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, the prize was multiplied to $20,000.

The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing were: 18-34-44-60-69. The Megaball number was 22.

More than 5,700 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $1 up to $20,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $109 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.

