2 test positive for COVID in region

Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 526 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 740,337 and confirmed deaths is 12,399.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 13,250 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,931 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,570 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.