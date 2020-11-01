2 seek to succeed Sen. Matthews in District 39

If elected, Stephens said he will work on the “three Es”: education, economic development and the environment.

“There are two others that will receive just as much consideration, and that’s health care and infrastructure,” Stephens said.

“District 39 is rural and we have a health disparity that exists in the rural areas compared to much of the urban areas. So it is our responsibility as legislators to ensure that citizens, no matter where they reside, are given the same opportunity as others,” he said.

District 39 is growing and must be prepared for growth, Stephens said.

“We need to make sure that we are ready and able to provide certain amenities to the citizens of the area to ensure they have a comfortable life living,” Stephens said. “If the county is going to grow, also we’ve got to make sure we attract industry that is people-friendly.”

Stephens believes the General Assembly did a good job handling the coronavirus.