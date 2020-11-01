2 seek to be Bamberg sheriff

Bamberg County voters will elect a new sheriff for the first time in four decades on Election Day.

Candidates for Bamberg County sheriff -- Democrat Kenneth Bamberg and Republican Fred Antoine Smart -- say they are ready to serve the community and to be there for the people of Bamberg County.

Bamberg won the Democratic primary in June, receiving more votes than T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr.

Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell chose not seek re-election after 42 years in the position. He is the longest serving sheriff in the state and the third longest serving in the nation.

Bamberg

Bamberg says he wants to bring a focus on community policing with the police force building relationships with the local community, businesses and the school system.

Bamberg said some of his goals are to increase law enforcement visibility in the county, to be proactive in crime prevention and to make sure elderly residents are taken care of and checked on.

“I believe that the people are the police and the police are the people,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg has served as a senior investigator in the the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office since 2006.