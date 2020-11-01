2 seek to be Bamberg sheriff

Bamberg County voters will elect a new sheriff for the first time in four decades on Election Day.
Candidates for Bamberg County sheriff -- Democrat Kenneth Bamberg and Republican Fred Antoine Smart -- say they are ready to serve the community and to be there for the people of Bamberg County.
Bamberg won the Democratic primary in June, receiving more votes than T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr.
Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell chose not seek re-election after 42 years in the position. He is the longest serving sheriff in the state and the third longest serving in the nation.
Bamberg
Bamberg says he wants to bring a focus on community policing with the police force building relationships with the local community, businesses and the school system.
Bamberg said some of his goals are to increase law enforcement visibility in the county, to be proactive in crime prevention and to make sure elderly residents are taken care of and checked on.
“I believe that the people are the police and the police are the people,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg has served as a senior investigator in the the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office since 2006.
Bamberg served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army, as a policeman for the Barnwell County Sheriff’s office and as police chief in Blackville.
He is married to Ronda Bamberg and has two adult sons, Brandon and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.
Smart
According to Smart's Facebook page, if elected to the office he plans to instill "new energy, smart ideas, and a safer progressive county promoting community and law enforcement partnership."
Smart cited Darnell and retired Bamberg Chief of Police George Morris as mentors "who spared no opportunity to help mold me into a great example of what enforcer of the law should be.
"As your Sheriff I aspire to invest all of my time and energy into the citizens of Bamberg County ensuring that we all have a safe place to continue to be proud of," his social media post states.
A native of Ehrhardt, Smart graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and Denmark Technical College.
He served for about 20 years in Bamberg School District 1, most recently in Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in special services and at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle school in the athletics department.
A retired U.S. Army veteran, Smart is married to Lear and has five children.
He is a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
Several attempts to reach Smart for comment were unsuccessful.
