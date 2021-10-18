2 running for mayor of Springfield

A self-employed businessman who is now retired, he previously served one term on Springfield’s town council. He also served as a school board chairman and a Regional Medical Center board member.

He said he has brought back the financial stability the town has needed.

“I have brought financial stability to the town, and I would say that’s probably my biggest achievement. Sometimes just keeping things the way they are is sufficient,” Furtick said.

He said COVID, however, impacted the town and caused some things to run differently.

“COVID has affected all aspects of town business. It made it hard on the employees, the clerk and the town hall. It made in hard on the maintenance guys. Everybody was scared of catching COVID. With the outside services that the town uses, it made it hard there in that if we had a water leak and had to hire someone from out of town, COVID created obstacles.

“Everybody was real apprehensive. Traffic flow slowed down in Springfield, which means there weren’t as many speeders, which is good, but it doesn’t help the monetary factor,” he said.

Furtick said he likes the town’s friendly, quiet atmosphere, but would like to see the town improve with the attraction of more businesses.