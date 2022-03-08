2 residents die of COVID; 1 new case reported in region

An Orangeburg County resident and a Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 91 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 31 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,146,021 and confirmed deaths is 14,662.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 19,555 total cases and a total of 362 deaths and 43 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,790 total cases and a total of 65 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,330 total cases and a total of 48 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.