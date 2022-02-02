2 Orangeburg County residents die of COVID

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 43 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,038 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 70 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,097,908 and confirmed deaths is 13,396.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 35 new cases, 18,810 total cases and a total of 335 deaths and 30 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 2,702 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 2,238 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.