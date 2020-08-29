2 Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Orangeburg County residents and one elderly Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC confirmed that an elderly county resident died of the virus on Aug. 25 and a middle-aged resident died of the virus on Aug. 27.

In addition, eight more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six Bamberg County and four Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,205 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 115,661 and confirmed deaths to 2,563.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 2,813 total cases and a total of 99 deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 536 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 414 total cases and a total of 15 deaths.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.