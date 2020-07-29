2 Orangeburg County residents, 1 Bamberg County resident die of coronavirus

An elderly resident and a middle aged resident of Orangeburg County have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, an elderly Bamberg County resident has died of coronavirus.
DHEC reports an additional 36 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 1,666 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 85,423 and confirmed deaths to 1,551.
Orangeburg County now has 2,026 total cases, 12,445 estimated cases and a total of 49 deaths and 1 probable death.
Bamberg County now has 385 total cases, 2,365 estimated cases and a total of 11 deaths.
Calhoun County now has 277 total cases, 1,702 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths and 3 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 5 new cases, 74 total cases, 455 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 46 total cases, 283 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 68 total cases, 418 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 108 total cases, 663 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 5 new cases, 83 total cases, 510 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 4 new cases, 125 total cases, 768 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 38 total cases, 233 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 129 total cases, 792 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 44 total cases, 270 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 11 new cases, 713 total cases, 4,380 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 3 new cases, 327 total cases, 2,009 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 new case, 127 total cases, 780 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 1 new case, 18 total cases, 111 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 new cases, 49 total cases, 301 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 1 new case, 213 total cases, 1,308 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 1 new case, 133 total cases, 817 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 1 new case, 18 total cases, 111 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 new case, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 new case, 16 total cases, 98 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 50 total cases, 307 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 11 new case, 335 total cases, 2,058 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 1 less case, 220 total cases, 1,351 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 3 new cases, 107 total cases, 657 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
