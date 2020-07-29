2 Orangeburg County residents, 1 Bamberg County resident die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An elderly resident and a middle aged resident of Orangeburg County have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, an elderly Bamberg County resident has died of coronavirus.

DHEC reports an additional 36 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,666 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 85,423 and confirmed deaths to 1,551.

Orangeburg County now has 2,026 total cases, 12,445 estimated cases and a total of 49 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County now has 385 total cases, 2,365 estimated cases and a total of 11 deaths.

Calhoun County now has 277 total cases, 1,702 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 5 new cases, 74 total cases, 455 estimated cases