2 OCSD trustees recognized by SCSBA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Two board members for Orangeburg County School District earned recognition by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for achievement in the association’s 2019–2020 Boardmanship Institute.

SCSBA Boardmanship Institute, established in 1982, offers a year-round training curriculum to help board members develop skills and stay abreast of state and national education issues. Workshops focus on school law, advocacy and legislation, improving board operations, leadership for improving student achievement and other timely topics. Board members can achieve up to six levels of recognition by earning points that are accrued annually from July through June for participation in statewide conferences and training provided onsite in their district.

Trustee Ruby G. Edwards reached Level Three by earning 100 points within two consecutive years or less. Level Three recipients receive a certificate and gold pin.

Trustee Dr. R.L. Brown reached Level Two by earning 40 points within one year. Level Two recipients receive a certificate and silver pin.