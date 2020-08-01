2 OCSD trustees recognized by SCSBA

ORANGEBURG – Two board members for Orangeburg County School District earned recognition by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for achievement in the association’s 2019–2020 Boardmanship Institute.
SCSBA Boardmanship Institute, established in 1982, offers a year-round training curriculum to help board members develop skills and stay abreast of state and national education issues. Workshops focus on school law, advocacy and legislation, improving board operations, leadership for improving student achievement and other timely topics. Board members can achieve up to six levels of recognition by earning points that are accrued annually from July through June for participation in statewide conferences and training provided onsite in their district.
Trustee Ruby G. Edwards reached Level Three by earning 100 points within two consecutive years or less. Level Three recipients receive a certificate and gold pin.
Trustee Dr. R.L. Brown reached Level Two by earning 40 points within one year. Level Two recipients receive a certificate and silver pin.
Statewide, SCSBA recognized 126 school board members for reaching one of six levels for the 2019–2020 year with certificates of achievement and a lapel pin designating their level of accomplishment in the institute. Each year, about 80 percent of board members statewide attend at least one training session.
SCSBA is the statewide professional organization serving as a source of information, training and advocacy for the state’s 79 school district boards, county boards and state special schools.
