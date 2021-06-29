2 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Two Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 55 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 493,069 and confirmed deaths to 8,637.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,196 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.