2 more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One of the residents was elderly and one was middle-aged.

In addition, 26 more people in Orangeburg County tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,168 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 93,604 and confirmed deaths to 1,774.

Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 2,255 total cases, 13,852 estimated cases and a total of 59 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 443 total cases, 2,721 estimated cases and a total of 17 deaths and 1 probable death.

Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 337 total cases, 2,070 estimated case and a total of 8 deaths and 2 probable deaths.