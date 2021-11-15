2 more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also reported that there are 23 more cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

The figures cover a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 1,276 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 41 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 727,610 and confirmed deaths is 12,133.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 13,139 total cases and a total of 316 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,924 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,552 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.