2 more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There is one more probable death in the region.

Statewide, there are 2,602 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 111 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 677,058 and confirmed deaths is 10,498.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 32 new cases, 12,358 total cases and a total of 289 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,813 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,503 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.