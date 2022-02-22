2 more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County; 57 new cases in T&D Region

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The figures cover a four-day period.

In addition, there were three more probable coronavirus deaths.

A total of 57 more T&D Region residents tested positive for the coronavirus over the four-day period.

Statewide, there were 3,117 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 58 confirmed deaths over the four-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,140,004 and confirmed deaths is 14,143.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 47 new cases, 19,460 total cases and a total of 350 deaths and 41 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 2,779 total cases and a total of 63 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 2,303 total cases and a total of 45 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.