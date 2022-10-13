2 in Dorchester exposed to rabid bat

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston has tested positive for rabies.

Two people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. The bat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Oct. 11and was confirmed to have rabies on Oct. 12.

"Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands. Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team leader. "Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet."

People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook. Because of this, it should be assumed a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

• They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent.

• A bat is found where children, pets or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended.

• They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina's ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister said.

It's not possible to tell whether a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory. Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn.

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This bat is the first animal in Dorchester County to test positive for rabies in 2022.

There have been 66 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, one of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Dorchester County.

Contact information for your local Environmental Affairs Health offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.