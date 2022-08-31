2 die in U.S. 301 accidents; several injured in Orangeburg County crashes

Two people have died in collisions on Orangeburg County roads, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

One collision occurred on Wednesday morning. The other occurred on Aug. 5, but a person injured in the collision died Tuesday.

Wednesday’s collision occurred at 6:19 a.m. as a 2006 Ford Econoline van was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road near Cope.

The van reached U.S. Highway 301, went across all lanes of traffic and went into a wooded area, where it hit a tree.

One of the passengers died in the collision. The driver and four other passengers were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, while three other passengers were taken to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center in Denmark.

The name of the person who died is not yet available from the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The collision is under investigation.

The Aug. 5 collision occurred at 7:04 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Orangeburg.

A 2013 Nissan Sentra was on S.C. Highway 4 and attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. 301. A 1994 Honda Accord traveling south on U.S. 301 struck the Sentra.

The Sentra’s passenger was taken to the Regional Medical Center and later to a Columbia hospital, where he died on Tuesday. He has been identified as Horace Collins, 89, of Twin Lakes Road, Neeses, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The Sentra’s driver was also transported to RMC, along with one of the passengers in the Accord.