ST. MATTHEWS -- The Purple Martin Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Community bingo and a street dance will be held in the town parking lot from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Live music will feature DJ Green. Bingo will be played at The Upper Room at 610 F.R. Huff Drive.

"We are hoping folks will come out," Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said. "We increased our marketing and advertising this year more than we ever had throughout the county from one end to the other in hopes we get a countywide response and welcome neighbors outside of the county."

Individuals are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

A parade that will begin at 10 a.m. on Bridge Street in St. Matthews on Saturday. The parade will begin near Richland Avenue and go to Hall Street.

S.C. District 39 Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, will be the grand marshal for the parade.

Stephens is retired. He is a graduate of South Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in social welfare.

Stephens’ experience includes serving as a school board member and a member of the board of directors for the Lower Savannah Council of Governments.

Senate District 39 currently includes portions of Calhoun County.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. with food trucks expected to remain in place until 7 p.m. The festival is at the Calhoun County Courthouse grounds.

The festival will include food trucks, arts and craft vendors, as well as retail and novelty vendors. Free carnival rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids will also be available.

McLauchlin thanked volunteers who have helped pick up trash Thursday to help prepare for the festival.

The festival will be held rain or shine.

"We are praying for good weather," McLauchlin said, noting there is rain in the forecast.

The festival returned last year after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus. The festival was held in 2019 after a seven-year absence.

In 1969, a few residents of St. Matthews became interested in finding a way to reduce the insect population, particularly mosquitoes. They purchased houses specifically for purple martins, which feed on mosquitoes.

After the St. Matthews Rotary Club began purchasing, installing and selling purple martin houses, residents experienced a reduction in the insect population.

In a show of respect and gratitude, the community started the Purple Martin Festival in 1973.

A number of county departments are helping organize the event. The event also has a number of sponsors, including top sponsors Truist, Calhoun Cares, Dominion Energy and Fairey Chevrolet.