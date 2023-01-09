2 accused of trafficking in Orangeburg County; man also faces criminal sexual conduct with minor charge

Two Orangeburg County residents have been charged with trafficking, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants.

John Richard Williams, 61, of 6317 Kips Lane, Orangeburg, and Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of 3920 Homestead Road, Bowman, are each charged with first-offense trafficking in a person under 18 years of age.

Williams is also facing the charge of first-offense, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.

Westbury is facing three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

The pair were taken into custody on Friday.

Warrants accuse the pair of being involved in trafficking from May 2022 until December 2022.

SLED accuses Williams of soliciting his accuser, who is under the age of 11, “for commercial sex acts.” It also claims that he engaged in “commercial sex acts with the victim and the victim received money for the sex acts from the defendant, either directly or indirectly.”

SLED also accuses Westbury of “knowingly facilitating the solicitation” of the alleged victim for commercial sex acts and that she “forced” the alleged victim to engage in commercial sex acts with Williams.

She’s accused of “receiving money for the sex acts” from Williams, either directly or indirectly.

Warrants claim the sex acts took place where two other minors were present.

On Saturday, Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set Westbury’s bond at $20,000 – or $5,000 per charge – and released her on her own recognizance.

He also stipulated that she not have any contact with Williams or the alleged victims.

She’s not allowed to be around minor children, according to the South Carolina court system’s public index.

Rickenbacker deferred setting Williams’ bond to a circuit judge on the criminal sexual conduct charge, but set bond on his trafficking charge at $5,000.

If convicted, Westbury and Williams each face up to 30 years in prison.

If anyone has additional information related to this investigation, call SLED at 803-896-5591.