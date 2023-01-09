 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

2 accused of trafficking in Orangeburg County; man also faces criminal sexual conduct with minor charge

  • 0

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl has been seized along the southwest border this year alone. Officials believe this year may surpass last fiscal year and unlike in the past, officers say some fentanyl trying to get past border checkpoints looks like Skittles or SweeTarts.Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl roughly 10 to 15 grains of table salt is enough to kill.  An overdose shook Shaunna Jacobs awake from her addiction to prescription pills heroin and fentanyl. SEE MORE: Drug Sales Through Social Media Are Increasing"I was all alone, everyone was asleep and I woke up all by myself and it really scared me," she said. Now four years clean, she's worried about "rainbow fentanyl," a trend on the rise that warranted a warning from the Drug Enforcement Agency.The DEA and law enforcement officers reported seizing the brightly colored fentanyl in at least 21 states."We consider it a deliberate effort by the traffickers to drive addiction amongst young kids and adults," DEA Special Agent Orville Greene said. Greene says he seized the first batch of rainbow fentanyl in mid-August. On the Arizona-Mexico border, Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries says in the last month they've confiscated at least five loads of rainbow fentanyl.He worries the dangerous drug will land in the wrong hands."A younger child that doesn't know, that sees it on the nightstand of a parent or a brother or sister it's very concerning," Humphries said. "They may think it's candy."Customs and Border Protection officers' K-9s and X-ray machines help track down the deadly drug at the southern border.SEE MORE: Teen Drug Overdoses Climb, Deadly Fentanyl to BlameOfficers have found rainbow fentanyl on people, in various parts of vehicles, even in the air intake of a motorcycle. Officials say their biggest seizure at the Nogales Port of Entry was 47,000 rainbow fentanyl pills. The colorful drug comes in various shapes and sizes including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk the product of the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels. In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. Sixty-six percent of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  "I share my story in hopes that people wouldn't have to go through what I did," Jacobs said. It's a life-altering lesson to potentially help save countless lives.

Two Orangeburg County residents have been charged with trafficking, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants.

John Richard Williams, 61, of 6317 Kips Lane, Orangeburg, and Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of 3920 Homestead Road, Bowman, are each charged with first-offense trafficking in a person under 18 years of age.

Williams is also facing the charge of first-offense, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.

Westbury is facing three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

The pair were taken into custody on Friday.

Warrants accuse the pair of being involved in trafficking from May 2022 until December 2022.

SLED accuses Williams of soliciting his accuser, who is under the age of 11, “for commercial sex acts.” It also claims that he engaged in “commercial sex acts with the victim and the victim received money for the sex acts from the defendant, either directly or indirectly.”

People are also reading…

SLED also accuses Westbury of “knowingly facilitating the solicitation” of the alleged victim for commercial sex acts and that she “forced” the alleged victim to engage in commercial sex acts with Williams.

She’s accused of “receiving money for the sex acts” from Williams, either directly or indirectly.

Warrants claim the sex acts took place where two other minors were present.

On Saturday, Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set Westbury’s bond at $20,000 – or $5,000 per charge – and released her on her own recognizance.

He also stipulated that she not have any contact with Williams or the alleged victims.

She’s not allowed to be around minor children, according to the South Carolina court system’s public index.

Rickenbacker deferred setting Williams’ bond to a circuit judge on the criminal sexual conduct charge, but set bond on his trafficking charge at $5,000.

If convicted, Westbury and Williams each face up to 30 years in prison.

If anyone has additional information related to this investigation, call SLED at 803-896-5591.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

With high hopes, Thailand welcomes Chinese tourists' return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News