$1M going to Orangeburg facilities for preservation; Trinity UM Church, All-Star Bowling receiving funds

The $500,000 grant will go toward architectural plans, removing all hazardous materials, replacing the roof and putting in new electrical, plumbing and security systems.

The targeted completion date for the work is the summer or fall of 2022.

On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl. The incident has come to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.

All-Star CCP, which is a social justice organization, purchased the Russell Street All-Star Triangle Bowl last year for the eventual location of the Orangeburg National Center for Justice.

It has purchased the bowling alley, the large empty space next to the bowling alley and half of the parking lot.

“This will be a huge tourist attraction,” Zisholtz said.