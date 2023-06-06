At times, the location of the firefighters was marked only by thin streams of water shooting up through the dense, black smoke, the late Joyce Milkie wrote.

“Water turned to steam almost as soon as it left the nozzles of the hoses,” she said. “In the middle of the smoke, a vivid rainbow formed over Market Street. A sad rainbow, one observer called it.”

Milkie was one of the staffers who watched the almost complete destruction of The Times and Democrat’s building on Sunday, Oct. 8, 1972.

The situation appeared to be a desperate one for the paper that served some 13,000 households at the time, yet it soon became apparent that The T&D was more than a physical site. It was the employees who worked there, and they weren’t defeated.

With their support, the paper continued to operate without missing a single day’s publication.

After getting a call that the newspaper was on fire, then-Publisher Dean Livingston rushed down to find the top floor of the Broughton Street building completely destroyed. The press, which was on the bottom floor, was inoperable. But Livingston never considered missing an edition.

The T&D had a long-standing relationship with the Sumter Daily Item, and Livingston called on that paper for help. The publisher agreed to print the paper for The T&D, Livingston said.

He quickly pulled together a staff and by the time the fire trucks had left the scene of the fire, the employees were already in Sumter helping produce Monday’s edition of the paper.

Recollections of the fire and the following days still burns in the memories of those who were there.

Employees hurried to the scene when they heard about the blaze. They watched from a parking lot across the street as their “home away from home” burned.

Once the blaze was under control, they went to work cleaning and salvaging what they could.

Cathy Hughes (T&D publisher from 1999 to 2022), had been working at the paper for just 10 months at the time of the fire.

She headed straight there after getting a call from Society Editor Becky Puckett.

“My husband, Randy, and I ... got to Orangeburg as quickly as possible,” she said. “We were standing in the parking lot across the street, watching it burn. I can’t even describe my feelings until this day.”

As they stood watching the smoke billowing up out of the building, they were already thinking, “What are we going to do about tomorrow’s paper?” she said.

Her most vivid memory is feeling that, “Boy, I’m really needed now. I’ve got to work hard. ... A lot depends on how good a job I do, and I think everybody felt that.”

The first floor of the building held the press and the production area, Hughes said. It wasn’t burned, but almost everything was ruined by water damage and things falling from the second floor.

After the fire department had the blaze under control, Hughes went into the lower level of the building. She pulled out ads that were ready for Monday’s paper and sent them to Sumter.

Billy Rickenbaker, who made ads and put the paper together, learned from a friend that The T&D was burning.

“I jumped in my car,” he said. “I was coming down (Highway) 301 and I happened to look to the left and I could see a bunch of black smoke in the air.”

When he arrived at the paper, there were fire trucks everywhere.

“Who could ever forget a fire like that?” he said.

Rickenbaker stayed around that afternoon and helped haul things out of the bottom floor.

“They had to break the glass door to the building, and there was so much water in there it came out like a waterfall,” he said.

Assistant Press Foreman Charlie Garrick, who later became press foreman, had worked the night before and into the early hours of Sunday morning. He was sleeping when his wife came into the bedroom and told him she thought the newspaper was on fire.

He lived a couple of blocks away from the paper and could see the black smoke from his yard.

“I said I can’t believe it’s The T&D,” Garrick said. “But I got up and went up there, and sure enough it was The T&D.”

Garrick checked out the press and found it was inoperable.

Employees were worried about their jobs, but Livingston called them together that night and assured them that there was enough work for everyone, Garrick said. Livingston also said he would hire extra workers to help get the paper back on track.

Fortunately, Livingston had insured the paper well and the insurance adjusters flew in almost immediately after the fire.

“I guess one of the wisest things that I’ve ever done was I always made sure we had plenty of insurance,” Livingston said.

The Sumter Item continued to print The T&D during the week while the Rock Hill Herald produced the weekend papers.

Livingston moved local production of the paper into the Hotel Eutaw and later the Sifly Building, both on Russell Street, but he still needed to find a printing press and rebuild.

They don’t have showcases for such presses, Livingston said. Instead, you give the company your specifications and they build it.

Then, almost miraculously, he found one that seemed to be made to order for The T&D. The press, which was built for a paper in the Philippines, was on a loading dock in Chicago waiting to be shipped overseas. However, the Philippine paper was willing to give up its rights for a payment.

“We had to pay $30,000 extra to get that press,” Livingston said. “But it could take as long as a year to manufacture a press that size. We were very fortunate to get ... the people in the Philippines to do that.”

Within one week of the fire, the press was being shipped to The T&D.

Once the press arrived in Orangeburg, one team of workers began putting it together while another team put up the building around it. For a time there were walls, but no roof, Livingston said.

Once again, the paper was the beneficiary of a miracle or good luck. Absolutely no moisture fell from the sky during the month it took to complete the building, Livingston said. That could have ruined the press.

“We didn’t have any rain, so we were able to work under dry conditions outdoors,” he said.

At the end of a month, The T&D was again printing its own paper, he said. The T&D continues to use that press built for the Philippines today.

One reason the paper operated so well under such obstacles was the ability and willingness of the T&D employees to work together as a team, Livingston said.

“Everybody was so well trained, and we had a good operation as y’all do now,” he said.

According to Hughes, the “very nature of the creature” enabled the staff to meet stressful deadlines.

People who work in a newspaper are used to working under pressure, she said. They’re flexible and don’t need a lot of supervision. The deadlines provide the pressure that ensures the work is completed in a timely manner.

“If you learn to be anything at a newspaper, you learn to be efficient,” she said.

Forty years after the fire, Hughes says she sees it as a defining moment for her and the paper.

“It instilled in all of us who were there ... you don’t give up. You get the paper out, no matter what,” she said.

“We still pride ourselves that we’ve never missed an edition through snowstorms and ice storms and hurricanes and even a fire that for all intents and purposes burned the building down.”

Operating during the month after the fire was a difficult task, but it was one that built a bond and camaraderie among staffers that could not have been created under normal circumstances, Hughes said.

“We had the same job to do as in the past, but at the same time, we had to get it to another town, get it printed, bring it back to Orangeburg and deliver it, all in the same amount of time,” she said.

“It was a challenge, but it was a motivating challenge,” she said. “We had important work to do and we had to do it under harder circumstances.”

Both Livingston and Hughes say the graciousness of the community, companies and papers across the state also enabled The T&D to operate. Items such as desks and typewriters and many other items were loaned to the paper, they said.