 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1937 Ford truck takes top prize in DORA show
0 comments
alert featured

1937 Ford truck takes top prize in DORA show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 10th annual Car Show & Craft Fair was held in downtown Orangeburg on Saturday,

The Carroll Stillinger Best in Show award went to Jerry and Debbie French and their 1937 Ford truck.

The People’s Choice award went to Jeff Paquette for his 2014 Chevy Stingray Corvette.

Other winners include:

Street rod

First – James Thompson, 1939 Buick Street Rod

Second – George Jeffcoat, 1932 Ford Coupe

Antique

First – Dee Cercopely, 1935 Hudson Terraplane

Second – Eddie Crim, 1957 Chevy Wagon

4WD/off road

First – Bobo Smith, 1974 CJ5 Jeep

Second – Bobo Smith, 1979 CJ7 Jeep

Daily driver

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

First – Troy Hubbard, 2006 Chevy SSR

Second – Amy Brightwell, 2005 Ford Mustang

Import

First – Joceyln and David Wise, 2015 Mini Cooper Roadster

Second – Brandon Ward, 1994 Nissan Sentra

Classic truck

First – Kent Vienneau, 1961 Chevy Apache

Second – Jame Clegg, 1976 Chevy Truck

Modern truck

First – Joe McLees, 1978 Ford F-100

Classic muscle

First – Robert Spires, 1951 Mercury Lead Sled

Second – Tracy Hewitt, 1967 Chevy Chevelle

Modern muscle

First – Jimmy Chavis, 2015 Chevy Z06 Corvette

Second – Tommy Chavis, 2016 Ford Mustang

The event was hosted by Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association and this year’s presenting sponsor was Ford’s Tire & Automotive.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News