1937 Ford truck takes top prize in DORA show

The 10th annual Car Show & Craft Fair was held in downtown Orangeburg on Saturday,
The Carroll Stillinger Best in Show award went to Jerry and Debbie French and their 1937 Ford truck.
The People’s Choice award went to Jeff Paquette for his 2014 Chevy Stingray Corvette.
Other winners include:
Street rod
First – James Thompson, 1939 Buick Street Rod
Second – George Jeffcoat, 1932 Ford Coupe
Antique
First – Dee Cercopely, 1935 Hudson Terraplane
Second – Eddie Crim, 1957 Chevy Wagon
4WD/off road
First – Bobo Smith, 1974 CJ5 Jeep
Second – Bobo Smith, 1979 CJ7 Jeep
Daily driver
First – Troy Hubbard, 2006 Chevy SSR
Second – Amy Brightwell, 2005 Ford Mustang
Import
First – Joceyln and David Wise, 2015 Mini Cooper Roadster
Second – Brandon Ward, 1994 Nissan Sentra
Classic truck
First – Kent Vienneau, 1961 Chevy Apache
Second – Jame Clegg, 1976 Chevy Truck
Modern truck
First – Joe McLees, 1978 Ford F-100
Classic muscle
First – Robert Spires, 1951 Mercury Lead Sled
Second – Tracy Hewitt, 1967 Chevy Chevelle
Modern muscle
First – Jimmy Chavis, 2015 Chevy Z06 Corvette
Second – Tommy Chavis, 2016 Ford Mustang
The event was hosted by Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association and this year’s presenting sponsor was Ford’s Tire & Automotive.