19-year-old missing; last seen on Kennerly Road in Calhoun County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old.

JaQuincy Rodriguez was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday in the Kennerly Road area of Calhoun County. He was wearing a red sweatshirt.

A family member observed him getting into a white vehicle.

Rodriguez is a 5-foot 7-inch black male who weighs 140 pounds. He has orange dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Midlands Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers can be called toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Information can be provided directly to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 if anonymity is not desired.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0