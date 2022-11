A 19-year-old driver died in an accident in Bamberg County early Sunday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The crash occurred at 4:33 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hiki Pen Road, six miles west of Ehrhardt.

A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Rivers Bridge Road when it traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The name of the driver, a Varnville resident, has not yet been released.