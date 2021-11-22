19 new COVID cases in region

An additional 19 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The figures cover a three-day period.

No new deaths were reported during the period for The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 1,684 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 731,611 and confirmed deaths is 12,220.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 13,185 total cases and a total of 316 deaths and 21 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,925 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,556 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.