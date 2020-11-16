19 more coronavirus cases reported in region

Thirteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and four more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 981 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 185,390 and confirmed deaths to 3,873.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 3,506 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 705 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 520 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.