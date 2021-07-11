$18M sought for water system

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is seeking $18 million to help the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency provide safe, reliable drinking water and advance economic development.
LMRWA Chairman Johnnie Wright said he’s grateful to hear Graham is seeking the money, which would help the system's development and enable the agency to produce quality water at affordable prices.
“I appreciate Sen. Graham doing that, but then I appreciate all of the South Carolina delegation up there because they understand the economic impact for our area down here. I just appreciate all of them in whatever area they're in,” he said, including 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn.
The Lake Marion Regional Water System was formed to help bring clean, quality water to parts of Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties and the Town of Santee. Santee Cooper runs the water plant near Santee.
Graham, R-South Carolina, recently submitted funding requests to the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee for three energy and water projects in the state, including $18 million for the development of the agency’s Orangeburg/Berkeley reach to provide water to the U.S. Highway 176 corridor in Orangeburg County and the Camp Hall area of Berkeley County.
Wright said, “If we can get water down to Berkeley County and start serving that area, the plants and other things, not only will it help those as we pass by their way, but basically get it down there to where the real fast growth is at.
“Of course, growth is coming this way. So that's going to benefit us because when plants want to come further up, they will have access to that water.”
Wright added that getting the water to fast-growing areas “will be more cost-effective for all of us,” particularly with the water system's Orangeburg/Berkeley reach.
Volvo Cars, for example, broke ground on its first U.S. plant in Berkeley County in 2015. The plant is the production home of the all-new S60 mid-size sedan, and it will produce the next generation XC90 sport utility vehicle around 2022. With the two car lines, the plant has the capacity to produce up to 150,000 cars annually.
“They’ve got a road that runs off of 176 called Volvo Drive. ... So that's where they're trying to get it to, to where a lot of the plants are at. It would be a big deal for us because that's just another stretch as this water system continues to grow. It will just benefit us tremendously,” Wright said.
He said he is passionate about the LMRWA and its mission.
“I've seen the challenges that we went through. I've seen the pluses and the minuses. I'm just happy that Sen. Graham did that because he understands the value of it,” Wright said.
Wright is also chairman of Orangeburg County Council.
