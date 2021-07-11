$18M sought for water system

“Of course, growth is coming this way. So that's going to benefit us because when plants want to come further up, they will have access to that water.”

Wright added that getting the water to fast-growing areas “will be more cost-effective for all of us,” particularly with the water system's Orangeburg/Berkeley reach.

Volvo Cars, for example, broke ground on its first U.S. plant in Berkeley County in 2015. The plant is the production home of the all-new S60 mid-size sedan, and it will produce the next generation XC90 sport utility vehicle around 2022. With the two car lines, the plant has the capacity to produce up to 150,000 cars annually.

“They’ve got a road that runs off of 176 called Volvo Drive. ... So that's where they're trying to get it to, to where a lot of the plants are at. It would be a big deal for us because that's just another stretch as this water system continues to grow. It will just benefit us tremendously,” Wright said.

He said he is passionate about the LMRWA and its mission.

“I've seen the challenges that we went through. I've seen the pluses and the minuses. I'm just happy that Sen. Graham did that because he understands the value of it,” Wright said.

Wright is also chairman of Orangeburg County Council.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.