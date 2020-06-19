1890 to host mental health webinar
0 comments

1890 to host mental health webinar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
South Carolina State University's 1890 program

South Carolina State University’s 1890 program will offer a free webinar, “Coping During COVID: Managing Mental Health,” at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22. 

Registration is available via: bit.ly/1890covidwebinar.

The webinar will create space for attendees to identify mental health challenges that may arise as a result of COVID-19. Listeners will be challenged to examine their own ability to acknowledge distress, manage self-care and create realistic goals. Listeners will also learn about effective coping tools, and be provided additional support and crisis information.

Shanta Jerideau, a licensed professional counselor associate with Palmer Counseling and Consulting, will serve as the webinar’s presenter.

Jerideau’s experience ranges from homeless services to inpatient rehabilitation. When working with clients, she typically tailors her approach to the specific needs of the individual through CBT, EFT and mindfulness techniques.

Jerideau studied psychology at Benedict College and later completed a hybrid master’s program at South University.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: OCtech's drive-thru graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News