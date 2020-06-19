1890 to host mental health webinar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Carolina State University’s 1890 program will offer a free webinar, “Coping During COVID: Managing Mental Health,” at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22.

Registration is available via: bit.ly/1890covidwebinar.

The webinar will create space for attendees to identify mental health challenges that may arise as a result of COVID-19. Listeners will be challenged to examine their own ability to acknowledge distress, manage self-care and create realistic goals. Listeners will also learn about effective coping tools, and be provided additional support and crisis information.

Shanta Jerideau, a licensed professional counselor associate with Palmer Counseling and Consulting, will serve as the webinar’s presenter.

Jerideau’s experience ranges from homeless services to inpatient rehabilitation. When working with clients, she typically tailors her approach to the specific needs of the individual through CBT, EFT and mindfulness techniques.

Jerideau studied psychology at Benedict College and later completed a hybrid master’s program at South University.

