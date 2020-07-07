1890 Extension partners to feed over 150 Pee Dee families

“It was a blessing to be able to work together with organizations like 1890 Extension and Harvest Hope to provide relief for the community,” said Rankin. ” Cars were backed up for almost a mile as they waited patiently to receive food items. That serves as an indicator there is a need within the community during trying times caused by the pandemic. We want to continue to do more outside of these four walls (at Hamer Church of God) and continue to work with organizations like 1890 because we can do so much more working together,” Rankin said.