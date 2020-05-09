1890 Extension celebrates Read Across America

More than 600 Pre-K and kindergarten students from elementary schools and child development centers in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties attended the third annual Read Across America celebration on the campus of South Carolina State University on March 2-3.
Hosted by the SC State University 1890 Extension Midlands Region, the event featured special guest readers who celebrated storybooks written by Dr. Seuss. The two-day celebration also included special performances by the SC State University Cheering Squad, Marching 101 Pep Band, magician Houdini and “edutainer” MiSTER B.
In honor of celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America’s mission of encouraging youth to read more, the 1890 program presented each student his or her own copy of Seuss’ “Hop on Pop” storybook along with the signature Cat in the Hat stovepipe hat. Each class also received a copy of “Oh the Places You'll Go” picturebook for their school.
“This program does well in promoting literacy among young readers and showing them how fun reading can be,” said Sydney Reid, 1890 extension midlands agent. “Programs like Read Across America Day allow 1890 to not only engage with students, but it allows us to make a positive impact within the community. The organization’s goal is to remain a reliable resource for those whom we serve and to continue investing in the lives of South Carolina’s youth,” said Reid.
According to Reid, the event’s popularity is growing. Registration filled up within 24 hours, noted Reid, who is in her third year of assisting in planning the Read Across America celebration.
Special guest readers included Charles Patton, Mister SC State University 2019-2020; Kayla Hasty, Miss South Carolina State 2019-2020; Elizabeth Mosely-Hawkins, marketing and communications director at 1890 Research & Extension Program; and Na’Shan Goddard, SC State University football coach.
Next year, the organization plans to expand the event to three-days so more schools can participate.
Originating in 1997, Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is a yearly observance inaugurated by the NEA (National Education Association). The initiative focuses on encouraging children to not only read more books but also to get them excited about reading. The national event is held on the school day that is nearest to March 2, Dr. Seuss's birthday.
For more information on the 2020 Read Across America event at SC State University, contact Sydney Reid, at (803) 533-3664 or sreid2@scsu.edu.
