1890 Extension celebrates Read Across America

More than 600 Pre-K and kindergarten students from elementary schools and child development centers in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties attended the third annual Read Across America celebration on the campus of South Carolina State University on March 2-3.

Hosted by the SC State University 1890 Extension Midlands Region, the event featured special guest readers who celebrated storybooks written by Dr. Seuss. The two-day celebration also included special performances by the SC State University Cheering Squad, Marching 101 Pep Band, magician Houdini and “edutainer” MiSTER B.

In honor of celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America’s mission of encouraging youth to read more, the 1890 program presented each student his or her own copy of Seuss’ “Hop on Pop” storybook along with the signature Cat in the Hat stovepipe hat. Each class also received a copy of “Oh the Places You'll Go” picturebook for their school.