South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension has added soil scientist Dr. Nana Kusi as the program’s extension agronomist to help support the sustainable agriculture and natural resources environment program (SANRE).

Kusi will research emerging crops to expose marginalized farmers to sustainable growing measures and best practices that will enrich soil and crop production.

“Great things are coming to [1890] and great things are coming from 1890,” Kusi said. “1890 is currently building a team of research scientists that will help to grow the future of agriculture in South Carolina and I am happy to be a part.”

As an agronomist, Kusi will coordinate efforts that support farm sustainability and production. As the interest in high tunnel production among small farmers increases, Kusi will assist in the construction of high tunnels at the university’s Research & Demonstration Farm in Olar. With two high tunnels constructed and three additional ones expected to be added, Kusi will look at cultivation methods that support season-long production for farmers. The information will be transferred through extension agents throughout the program’s seven regions.

“Dr. Kusi has done an excellent job of securing funding and resources that will support our small farmers,” said Dr. Joshua Idassi, state program leader for sustainable agriculture and natural resources. “It is imperative that we have someone to investigate the nature and quality of the soil and provide us with information that can help growers produce a valuable product, free from diseases and other toxins.”

In addition to high tunnel production, Kusi will conduct chickpea research to discover how the crop can be grown and used to help benefit economic growth in South Carolina. According to Kusi, chickpeas are in high demand in the United States due to their high dietary protein, and he believes South Carolina farmers have an opportunity to meet that demand.

“Chickpeas are mainly grown in the Middle East and India; however, chickpea production in those countries is slowly declining,” Kusi said. “The U.S. is a major consumer of chickpeas, a delicious and nutritious legume. By tapping into such a lucrative industry, I trust that South Carolina will be ahead of the game; however, research is necessary.”

Prior to joining SC State 1890, Kusi completed his post-doctoral studies at Virginia State University where he gained a newfound interest in 1890 land-grant institutions. While conducting research on soil health, Kusi quickly discovered his passion for wanting to assist minority farmers.

“HBCUs and land-grant universities opened my eyes to the opportunities available to minorities in agriculture who make up less than two percent of the Ag industry. Because of this steady decline of Black producers in Ag, I wanted to mentor marginalized farmers and introduce them to ways to invest in such a profitable industry,” he said.

The Ghana native received his PhD. in soil sciences from Texas Tech University, a Master of Science in agronomy and crop science from the University of Wyoming and a bachelor’s degree in general agriculture from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2011.

Kusi and the SANRE team are in the process of planting fruits, vegetables and leafy greens such as collards and lettuce inside of the high tunnels. Kusi says he is looking to do future studies on peanuts, watermelon and sweet potatoes which are of high interest to farmers across the Palmetto State.

SC State 1890 Extension’s SANRE program will host a High Tunnel Production workshop at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the SC State 1890 Research & Demonstration Farm in Olar, S.C. (1678 Alligator Road, Olar, SC 29843) for those interested in learning about high tunnel funding opportunities, soil health management and organic production using high tunnels. Registration is free and required to attend as seats are limited. Click here to register.

For more information on soil science and agronomy contact Dr. Nana Kusi, Extension agronomist, at nkusi@scsu.edu.