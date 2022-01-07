182 new COVID cases in region

An additional 182 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 9,376 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 826,703 and confirmed deaths is 12,743.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 140 new cases, 14,634 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 12 new cases, 2,051 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 30 new cases, 1,760 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.