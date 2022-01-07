 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

182 new COVID cases in region

  • 0
Coronavirus illustration

An additional 182 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 9,376 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 826,703 and confirmed deaths is 12,743.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 140 new cases, 14,634 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccination rates map
Vaccination rates table
First phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Pfizer vaccine side effects
Pfizer vaccine protection

• Bamberg County: 12 new cases, 2,051 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 30 new cases, 1,760 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News