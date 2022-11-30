 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old ID’d; death called suspicious by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The 18-year-old who died Tuesday has been identified as Ricke Irick, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Irick was pronounced dead at an Estate Court residence. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has said his death was suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

