18-year-old ID’d; death called suspicious by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The 18-year-old who died Tuesday has been identified as Ricke Irick, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.
Irick was pronounced dead at an Estate Court residence. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has said his death was suspicious.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 20 years.
