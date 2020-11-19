 Skip to main content
18 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus
18 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

Fifteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident and two more Calhoun County residents also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 1,410 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 189,251 and confirmed deaths to 3,924.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 15 new cases, 3,544 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 708 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 526 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

