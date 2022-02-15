17 residents test positive for COVID

Another 17 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 845 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,131,392 and confirmed deaths is 13,854.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 19,344 total cases and a total of 346 deaths and 33 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 2,767 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 2,282 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.