 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

17 residents test positive for COVID

  • 0
coronavirus illustration

Another 17 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 845 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,131,392 and confirmed deaths is 13,854.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 19,344 total cases and a total of 346 deaths and 33 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 2,767 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 2,282 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News