17 pounds of marijuana found at Orangeburg UPS

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A package containing 17 pounds of marijuana was discovered at the UPS Customer Care center, located at 861 Mill Street, on Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

An employee called police to the business at 11 a.m. after noticing a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from one of the packages that had been unloaded there.

The box had been shipped by an anonymous person from UPS store #5824 in Carson, California to a South Carolina address. ODPS redacted the South Carolina address from the incident report.

Inside the package were six sealed bags containing approximately two pounds each of marijuana.

There were also two plastic bags containing about 10 grams of coffee grounds.

There were also four airtight food containers that were wrapped together with seal wrap.

In addition, the package contained a quantity of vaping pens.

The drugs will be destroyed, the report states.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department narcotics unit was notified.