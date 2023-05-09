Orangeburg County School District educators were awarded more than $10,500 in Innovative Teaching Mini-Grants from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC.
The Innovative Teaching Mini-Grants Program, a competitive program, recognizes and celebrates innovative teaching methods by providing funds to enhance elementary, middle, and high school curricula.
Public and private school educators in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, Orangeburg, Columbia and Richmond counties were invited to submit a $500, $750, or $1,000 mini-grant application. In OCSD, 17 educators received a grant.
The awarded grant projects show usefulness over periods of time, benefit large numbers of students, provide unique and/or higher concept learning, address curriculum standards, and are appropriate for the grade level along with other criteria.
“OCSD teachers responded to this opportunity with tremendous enthusiasm and were awarded a significant portion of the funds made available to our region, in support of special projects in their classrooms, across grade levels, or throughout their schools, shared Dr. Shawn D. Foster, OCSD superintendent. “ I am proud of our educators, and I look forward to celebrating them on March 18," he continued.
Teachers receiving grants are:
- Abhilash Deva Rajan, to develop practical abilities in chemistry, Branchville High School, $500
- Kelly Hayden, Beta Club Robotics and Engineering, Branchville High School, $750
- Lacole Raysor, Cooking with S.T.E.A.M., Brookdale Elementary School, $500
- Delorise Childs Technology in S.T.E.A.M., Brookdale Elementary School, $1,000
- Kavitha Rathinam, “X”ING OUT THE gap, Carver Edisto Middle, $500
- Adrienne Wood, Operation Dracula: “I Want Your Blood,” Cope Area Career Center, $1,000
- Starlette Jean, R.A.P> Time with Mrs. Jean, Edisto Elementary School, $500
- Rajananthini Velummylum, Enhancing the Teaching and Learning and Mathematics, Edisto High School, $500
- Travis Ard, Classroom Plants: Multiple Benefits! Edisto High School, $750
- Shauntae Archie, SEL at EPS Edisto Primary School, $500
- Shannon Williams, An Exceptional Garden for Academic Scholars, Edisto Primary School $500
- Tamu NiiLampti, Full STEAM ahead-Bulldogs Robotics Team, Holly Hill Elementary School, $1,000
- Shevelle Bogle, "Our Hydroponic Garden." Soil-less growth, Holly Hill Roberts Middle School, $500
- Rosy Chinnam, Tools For Student Success, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, $500
- Joyce Smith, Relief in the Print, Lake Marion High School, $500
- Sandra Tarazona Ruiz, Making Spanish Fun, North Middle High School, $500
- Kendrea Hodges, Creating Well-Rounded Musicians / Piano Skills, Robert E. Howard Middle School, $500