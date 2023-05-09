Orangeburg County School District educators were awarded more than $10,500 in Innovative Teaching Mini-Grants from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC.

The Innovative Teaching Mini-Grants Program, a competitive program, recognizes and celebrates innovative teaching methods by providing funds to enhance elementary, middle, and high school curricula.

Public and private school educators in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, Orangeburg, Columbia and Richmond counties were invited to submit a $500, $750, or $1,000 mini-grant application. In OCSD, 17 educators received a grant.

The awarded grant projects show usefulness over periods of time, benefit large numbers of students, provide unique and/or higher concept learning, address curriculum standards, and are appropriate for the grade level along with other criteria.

“OCSD teachers responded to this opportunity with tremendous enthusiasm and were awarded a significant portion of the funds made available to our region, in support of special projects in their classrooms, across grade levels, or throughout their schools, shared Dr. Shawn D. Foster, OCSD superintendent. “ I am proud of our educators, and I look forward to celebrating them on March 18," he continued.

Teachers receiving grants are:

Abhilash Deva Rajan, to develop practical abilities in chemistry, Branchville High School, $500

Kelly Hayden, Beta Club Robotics and Engineering, Branchville High School, $750

Lacole Raysor, Cooking with S.T.E.A.M., Brookdale Elementary School, $500

Delorise Childs Technology in S.T.E.A.M., Brookdale Elementary School, $1,000

Kavitha Rathinam, “X”ING OUT THE gap, Carver Edisto Middle, $500

Adrienne Wood, Operation Dracula: “I Want Your Blood,” Cope Area Career Center, $1,000

Starlette Jean, R.A.P> Time with Mrs. Jean, Edisto Elementary School, $500

Rajananthini Velummylum, Enhancing the Teaching and Learning and Mathematics, Edisto High School, $500

Travis Ard, Classroom Plants: Multiple Benefits! Edisto High School, $750

Shauntae Archie, SEL at EPS Edisto Primary School, $500

Shannon Williams, An Exceptional Garden for Academic Scholars, Edisto Primary School $500

Tamu NiiLampti, Full STEAM ahead-Bulldogs Robotics Team, Holly Hill Elementary School, $1,000

Shevelle Bogle, "Our Hydroponic Garden." Soil-less growth, Holly Hill Roberts Middle School, $500

Rosy Chinnam, Tools For Student Success, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, $500

Joyce Smith, Relief in the Print, Lake Marion High School, $500

Sandra Tarazona Ruiz, Making Spanish Fun, North Middle High School, $500

Kendrea Hodges, Creating Well-Rounded Musicians / Piano Skills, Robert E. Howard Middle School, $500