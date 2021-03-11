17 more region residents test positive for virus

An additional 17 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 359 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 452,004 and confirmed deaths to 7,803.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 8,419 total cases and a total of 216 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,379 total cases and a total of 49 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 1,151 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.