17 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Twelve more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, three more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region

Statewide, there are 1,530 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 192,645 and confirmed deaths to 3,974.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 3,584 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 717 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 530 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.