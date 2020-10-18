17 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Seventeen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 722 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,394 and confirmed deaths to 3,439.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 3,232 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 664 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 492 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.