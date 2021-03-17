 Skip to main content
17 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
Another 17 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Calhoun County resident also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 733 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 456,296 and confirmed deaths to 7,890.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 8,545 total cases and a total of 217 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,382 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,163 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

