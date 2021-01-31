$17 million provided in broadband subsidies

“The broadband subsidies have provided funds that have allowed many organizations to reinvest in their technology systems and telehealth, which ultimately has led to better patient care,” Hiatt said.

Established in 2010, PCC is a non-profit organization that provides technology, broadband and telehealth support services to health care providers in rural and underserved areas in South Carolina.

PCC Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting said, “PCC did not start out working in the broadband area.

“As we were trying to expand telehealth in rural communities, we found that one of our largest barriers is broadband access. You cannot have a good telehealth visit if you do not have adequate broadband.

“Through the Healthcare Connect Fund Program, PCC has helped make broadband more affordable for health care providers across S.C. As a result, providers were prepared to use telehealth to respond to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since 2013, PCC has helped health care providers save more than $25 million in broadband costs through the FCC’s Healthcare Connect Fund program.

