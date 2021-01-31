$17 million provided in broadband subsidies

The Federal Communications Commission has notified Palmetto Care Connections that PCC’s broadband consortium members will receive more than $17 million in broadband subsidies through 2022.
“As the leader of the South Carolina broadband consortium, PCC helps health care providers receive broadband savings through the FCC’s Healthcare Connect Fund Program by assisting them with the internet service provider bidding process and filing the appropriate information, invoices and supporting documentation to the Universal Service Administration Company,” said S.C. Office of Rural Health Chief Executive Officer Graham Adams.
“PCC has a proven track record as a top health care broadband consortium leader in the nation,” Adams said.
PSS Director of Information Technology Matt Hiatt said, “The Healthcare Connect Fund Program provides subsidy reimbursements for up to 65% of eligible broadband expenses for eligible health care providers.
“Currently, PCC files for over 1,200 circuits across more than 100 health care organizations that are approved for federal subsidies. Our consortium members are located in five states in addition to S.C., and the number of members continues to grow each year.”
South Carolina broadband consortium members include federally qualified health centers, non-profit hospitals, behavioral health centers, rural health clinics, teaching hospitals, rural emergency departments, skilled nursing facilities and area health education centers.
“The broadband subsidies have provided funds that have allowed many organizations to reinvest in their technology systems and telehealth, which ultimately has led to better patient care,” Hiatt said.
Established in 2010, PCC is a non-profit organization that provides technology, broadband and telehealth support services to health care providers in rural and underserved areas in South Carolina.
PCC Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting said, “PCC did not start out working in the broadband area.
“As we were trying to expand telehealth in rural communities, we found that one of our largest barriers is broadband access. You cannot have a good telehealth visit if you do not have adequate broadband.
“Through the Healthcare Connect Fund Program, PCC has helped make broadband more affordable for health care providers across S.C. As a result, providers were prepared to use telehealth to respond to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Since 2013, PCC has helped health care providers save more than $25 million in broadband costs through the FCC’s Healthcare Connect Fund program.