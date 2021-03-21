$165K salary included in Orangeburg administrator's contract

Stroman voted for then-interim city administrator John Singh, noting Singh had the "experience" of being not only the interim administrator for the city but also an assistant city administrator for Orangeburg for the past 12 years.

Prior to coming to Orangeburg, Singh served as the administrator for Elloree for six years.

Stroman declined any further comment.

In addition to his salary, Evering will also be in line to receive a 5% salary increase after six months upon a satisfactory performance evaluation by council, and would be considered for another possible increase after one year, according to the contract. Salary increases would also be considered during the city's annual budgetary process.

The contract will be extended for a year if neither Evering nor the city provide a 60-day written agreement to end the contract. The contract would continue to be reissued for a year under the same terms into the future, according to the contract.

As part of the contract, Evering will also have a city-owned vehicle for "personal and business purposes," with the city paying for car insurance, maintenance and repairs.