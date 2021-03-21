$165K salary included in Orangeburg administrator's contract

Orangeburg's new city administrator will receive $165,000 a year for the next two years, according to documents obtained via the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.
Orangeburg City Council voted at its Jan. 19 meeting to hire Columbia attorney Sidney Evering for the city administrator position. His effective start date was Feb. 2.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said the decision by council was made "after much discussion, and interviews, and questioning."
Butler said Evering has the experience necessary to move Orangeburg forward in council's vision of the city.
"We tried to select the person that we thought would move us in that direction," he said, noting Evering was a municipal lawyer who has helped a number of cities in the state finance and improve their downtown areas.
"He presented a PowerPoint in his interview that showed he would rebuild the gateway to Orangeburg, starting with Railroad Corner and going all the way down to the gardens. He embraced the ideas that City Council wants to implement without going into details with him."
Butler also noted Evering has the connections and resources on the state level to help the city move forward.
Councilman Richard Stroman was the lone vote against hiring the Columbia attorney. The vote to hire Evering was 6-1.
Stroman voted for then-interim city administrator John Singh, noting Singh had the "experience" of being not only the interim administrator for the city but also an assistant city administrator for Orangeburg for the past 12 years.
Prior to coming to Orangeburg, Singh served as the administrator for Elloree for six years.
Stroman declined any further comment.
In addition to his salary, Evering will also be in line to receive a 5% salary increase after six months upon a satisfactory performance evaluation by council, and would be considered for another possible increase after one year, according to the contract. Salary increases would also be considered during the city's annual budgetary process.
The contract will be extended for a year if neither Evering nor the city provide a 60-day written agreement to end the contract. The contract would continue to be reissued for a year under the same terms into the future, according to the contract.
As part of the contract, Evering will also have a city-owned vehicle for "personal and business purposes," with the city paying for car insurance, maintenance and repairs.
The city will also pay Evering up to $2,000 annually for professional dues and for his participation in various professional travel and meetings.