16 residents test positive for coronavirus

Fifteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 589 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 473,442 and confirmed deaths to 8,194.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 15 new cases, 8,872 total cases and a total of 231 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,412 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,186 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.