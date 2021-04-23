 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County, 1 in Bamberg County
0 comments
editor's pick

16 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County, 1 in Bamberg County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Sixteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident has also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 607 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 478,046 and confirmed deaths to 8,278.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 8,957 total cases and a total of 234 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,416 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News